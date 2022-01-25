Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 39,794 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 984.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Thryv worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $71,802,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,500 over the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

