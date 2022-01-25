Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.