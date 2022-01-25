Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of National Presto Industries worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $588.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.54.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

