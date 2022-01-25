Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 6,078 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOE. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

