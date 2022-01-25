Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

