DeFi Pulse Index Achieves Market Cap of $96.40 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $172.45 or 0.00478056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $96.40 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006162 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.