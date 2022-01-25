DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $49,245,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

