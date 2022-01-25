Davis Selected Advisers Has $3.07 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

