Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,061 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.05% of China Index worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in China Index by 538.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,578 shares during the last quarter.

CIH stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. China Index Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

