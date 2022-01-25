Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Daseke by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

