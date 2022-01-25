Danaher (DHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher stock opened at $276.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.62 and its 200 day moving average is $308.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

