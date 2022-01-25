CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 23,782 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

