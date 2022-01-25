Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 353.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

