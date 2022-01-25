Curio Governance (CGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $3,719.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curio Governance

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

