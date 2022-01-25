(CUM.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$137.18 million for the quarter.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.