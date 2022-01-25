CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About CubicFarm Systems

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

