Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. 1,290,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,209,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

