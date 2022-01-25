Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,433. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

