Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. 745,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,909,715. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

