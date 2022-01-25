Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,508. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.