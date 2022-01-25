Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $373.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.