Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

LOW traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.88. 56,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,692. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

