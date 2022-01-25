CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

