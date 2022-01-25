CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $19.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 115,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 in the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

