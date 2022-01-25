CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.