CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of CFB opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.
In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
