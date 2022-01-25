Critical Comparison: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) & Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Q BioMed and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Morphic 0 0 3 0 3.00

Morphic has a consensus target price of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.65%. Given Morphic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Morphic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -1,337.05% Morphic -569.40% -30.32% -23.26%

Volatility & Risk

Q BioMed has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q BioMed and Morphic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $30,000.00 405.93 -$13.49 million N/A N/A Morphic $44.94 million 33.86 -$45.00 million ($2.66) -15.48

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morphic.

Summary

Morphic beats Q BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

