Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.06. 4,581,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,393. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.66.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

