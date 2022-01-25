Credit Suisse AG Has $554.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,594,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $554,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. 87,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. The company has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.