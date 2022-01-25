Creative Planning Trims Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,304,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

