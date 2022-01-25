Creative Planning Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Watsco were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $287.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.64. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

