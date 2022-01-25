Creative Planning Has $658,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Creative Planning decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

