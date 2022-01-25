Creative Planning Buys 2,811 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,528,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000.

KBE opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

