Creative Planning Buys 216 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hess were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hess by 58.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Hess by 49.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 48.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of HES opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

