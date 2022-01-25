Creative Planning Acquires 2,945 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Creative Planning raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

