Cream Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $16,497.69 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,616.95 or 1.00119726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00243447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00342176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00147648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

