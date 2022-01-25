Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NYSE CR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. Crane has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

