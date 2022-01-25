Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.
NYSE CR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. Crane has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.
About Crane
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
