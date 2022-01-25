Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. 394,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

