Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 290.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cowen worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $849.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

