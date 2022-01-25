Cowen Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $35.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 310,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.