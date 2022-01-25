Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 415,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 742,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 145,774 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 27.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFAU remained flat at $$10.18 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.