Cowen AND Company LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.76% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.