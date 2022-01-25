Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 66.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -0.10. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

