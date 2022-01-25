Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 123,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

