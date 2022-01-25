Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.30

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Cortex has a total market cap of $56.17 million and $17.81 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 189,724,255 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

