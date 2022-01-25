Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

GLW stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

