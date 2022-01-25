Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to C$4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $633.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

