Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.06. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.