Contrasting Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69%

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Scientific Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.10 -$569.00 million $1.83 32.41

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Web Blockchain Media and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43

Scientific Games has a consensus price target of $82.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

