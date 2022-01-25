Contrasting Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Growth Capital Acquisition and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 0 6 0 3.00

Dana has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Dana 2.41% 14.72% 3.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Dana $7.11 billion 0.46 -$31.00 million $1.44 15.78

Growth Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dana beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dana

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

