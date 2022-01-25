Contrasting Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.49 $2.98 million N/A N/A MediWound $21.76 million 3.14 -$9.20 million ($0.40) -6.27

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A MediWound -44.58% -332.31% -40.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grove and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.80%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Grove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grove beats MediWound on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

